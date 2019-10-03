Bodhi Price Tops $0.0419 (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bodhi token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Bodhi has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bodhi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.01008042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi launched on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke . The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.