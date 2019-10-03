Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Trading 2.4% Higher

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), 67,323 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 331,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

Bluerock Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

