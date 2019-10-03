Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 20%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s share price was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 70,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 106,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

