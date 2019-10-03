Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $7.30. Blue Capital Reinsurance shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 90.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently -18.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 151,830 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

