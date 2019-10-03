Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,773. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

