Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 213.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $294,364.84. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. Insiders have sold a total of 146,601 shares of company stock worth $848,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 470,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bloom Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

