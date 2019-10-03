Blockport (BPT) Reaches Market Cap of $499,463.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $499,463.00 and approximately $104,152.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 111.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

