Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. During the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $346,627.00 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01008423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089939 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

