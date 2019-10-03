Blocknode Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BND)

Blocknode (CURRENCY:BND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Blocknode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Blocknode has a total market cap of $16,218.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Blocknode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknode has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Blocknode is a coin. Blocknode’s total supply is 198,474,533 coins. The official website for Blocknode is blocknode.tech . The Reddit community for Blocknode is /r/blocknodetech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknode’s official Twitter account is @blocknodetech

Blocknode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

