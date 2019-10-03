Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BBN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

