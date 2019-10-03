Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

BSD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

