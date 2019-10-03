BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years.

BST stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $36.20.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

