Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BQH)

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

