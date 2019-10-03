Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of MCA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 34,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.