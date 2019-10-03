Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MEN)

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 5,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

