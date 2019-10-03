Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

