Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 24,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,872. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

