Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.