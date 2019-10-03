BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
NYSE BDJ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.
About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.