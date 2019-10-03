BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

