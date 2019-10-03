Bitspace (BSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,669.00

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Bitspace has a total market cap of $4,669.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitspace has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016364 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitspace Profile

BSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,849,964 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

