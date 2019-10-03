Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00853066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00206606 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

