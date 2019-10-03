Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $132.42 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00092246 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMarket, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $132.42 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00453249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00041086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000569 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Bittrex, BitMarket, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bitsane, Gate.io, Zebpay, Upbit, Crex24, Bitlish, Huobi, Binance, C2CX, TDAX, Indodax, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Coinnest, Korbit, BitBay, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, YoBit, Koineks, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Bit-Z, DSX, BitFlip, Exmo, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.