Biorem (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 4.3%

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

