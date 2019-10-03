Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 77266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Biome Grow from $1.19 to $1.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37.

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

