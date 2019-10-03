Binance Coin Price Up 0.1% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $119.91 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Trade Satoshi and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022238 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, Binance, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Exrates, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

