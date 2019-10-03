Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $309.24

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $309.24 and traded as low as $322.00. Billington shares last traded at $333.00, with a volume of 1,969 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.88. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

