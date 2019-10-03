Bilby (LON:BILB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 87125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.