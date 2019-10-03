BidaskClub Lowers Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Hold

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $628.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.60.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

