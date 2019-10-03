BidaskClub Downgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Strong Sell

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,403.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.