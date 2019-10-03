Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 206,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $14,859,969.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,861,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $648,666.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,467.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,686 shares of company stock valued at $114,727,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

