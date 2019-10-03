Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 3,827.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,827.63 ($50.01).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,856 ($63.45) price target (up previously from GBX 4,391 ($57.38)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 152 ($1.99) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,014 ($52.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,988.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,799.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 20.08 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 31,500 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,817 ($49.88), for a total transaction of £1,202,355 ($1,571,089.77). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total value of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,366,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,616,737.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.