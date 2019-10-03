Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bellus Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,603. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

