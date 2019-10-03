Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 49.8% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $17,671.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038383 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.59 or 0.05431084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001058 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,163,037 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

