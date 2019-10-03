Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $2.46. Beach Energy shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 8,027,337 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Beach Energy news, insider Colin Beckett sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.70), for a total value of A$83,650.00 ($59,326.24). Also, insider Matthew Kay 401,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. Insiders sold 86,390 shares of company stock worth $202,847 in the last 90 days.

About Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.