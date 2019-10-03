Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.77

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.77 and traded as high as $62.89. Bayer shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 4,956,677 shares traded.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

