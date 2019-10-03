Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).
Shares of Hunting stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425.20 ($5.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 824 ($10.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.35. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
