Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.45 ($9.24).

Shares of Hunting stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425.20 ($5.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 824 ($10.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.35. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,520 ($25,506.34).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

