Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Barclays stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 169,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,350. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

