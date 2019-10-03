Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

