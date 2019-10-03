Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.39

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.51. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 110 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 173,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 254,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

