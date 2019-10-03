Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.66% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $689,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.