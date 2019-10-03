Bank Hapoalim Ltd to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.79 (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.787 per share by the bank on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

BKHYY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894. Bank Hapoalim has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

