B. Riley Analysts Give Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) a $11.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.74. 337,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,614. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

