AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AzurRx BioPharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

AZRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 164,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.15. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.