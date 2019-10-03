Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 823,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.71. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.