Axe Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Axe has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $1.54 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00012570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003317 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,958,030 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

