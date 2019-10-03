Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) were up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 211,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 729,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

