Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.37

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 8727315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.41.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

