Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.51, 20,528,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 20,018,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $54,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 203,468 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 656,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $587,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

