Attis Oil & Gas (LON:AOGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:AOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 14170163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Attis Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:AOGL)

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

