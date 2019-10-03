Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.28.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.32).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.